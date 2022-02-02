Parachute Price Down 45.6% This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $468,122.42 and approximately $178,993.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 45.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00029204 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 72.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

