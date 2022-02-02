Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $377.88 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $295.72 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

