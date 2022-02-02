Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $155.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

