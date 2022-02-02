Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.50.

MSCI opened at $545.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $579.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.17. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $400.01 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

