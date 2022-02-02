Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $216.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.71 and a 200 day moving average of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total transaction of $717,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,434,819. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

