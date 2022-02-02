Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 88.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. SVB Leerink began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

