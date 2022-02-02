Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.41

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$28.41 and last traded at C$28.10, with a volume of 41090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PXT shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.9499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at C$7,490,991.60. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,333,979 shares in the company, valued at C$32,282,291.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $880,000.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

