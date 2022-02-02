Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of PKOH opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a P/E ratio of -147.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.