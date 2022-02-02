Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a PE ratio of -147.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 12.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

