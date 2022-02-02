Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $96,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $103,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,461,000.

Shares of PFDR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 158,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

