Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.98. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

PAYX stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.61. The company had a trading volume of 24,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

