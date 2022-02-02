Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Up to $24.38

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.38, but opened at $25.38. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 574 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2,171.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,895,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,661,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

