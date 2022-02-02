PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

Shares of PYPL traded down $42.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

