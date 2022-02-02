PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

