PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
