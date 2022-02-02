PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 314,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other PEDEVCO news, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 58,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $65,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,495 shares of company stock worth $222,805. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. 1,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,113. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.95 price target on the stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.