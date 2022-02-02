PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.48%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 9,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $584,049.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

