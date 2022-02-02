Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PNR traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,092. Pentair has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

