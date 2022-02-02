PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $56,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PepsiCo by 56.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.56. 44,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,733. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

