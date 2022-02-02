Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.

PFGC opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 131.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $684,122. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

