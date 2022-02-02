Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.
PFGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.89.
PFGC opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 131.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.52.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $684,122. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
