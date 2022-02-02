Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,698 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondHead by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 174,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in DiamondHead by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the period.

Shares of DiamondHead stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

