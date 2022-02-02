Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,500 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 29.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANZUU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.