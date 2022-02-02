Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Position in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Novus Capital Co. II worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter worth about $14,406,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 53.8% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 409,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXU stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Novus Capital Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

