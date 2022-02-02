Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $2.64 Million in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 269,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.80% of Lakeshore Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAAA. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I alerts:

NASDAQ:LAAA opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.