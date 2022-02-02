Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Blue Safari Group Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,726,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,980,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

