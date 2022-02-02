PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.17-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.48.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.30. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

