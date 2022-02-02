Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Perrigo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

