Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

