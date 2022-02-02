Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.7 days.

PHAT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 95,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.94.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

