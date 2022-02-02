Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

