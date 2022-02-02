Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

