Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0365 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $951,071.36 and approximately $1,170.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.81 or 0.00546413 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,033,698 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

