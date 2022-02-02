Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up to $28.44

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.44, but opened at $29.51. Phreesia shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 2,187 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,205 shares of company stock valued at $446,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

