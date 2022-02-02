Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,400 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PLL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.85. The stock had a trading volume of 169,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $94,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $167,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and have sold 8,990 shares worth $478,592. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth $1,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.