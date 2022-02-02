Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Hits $494,768.58

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $494,768.58 and $59,874.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002278 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008127 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.