PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.29

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.29 and last traded at $101.31, with a volume of 1375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MINT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $155,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

