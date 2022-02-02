PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of PML stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 92,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,290. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,605 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $3,957,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 235,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

