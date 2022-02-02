Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 9.8%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) was up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.30 and last traded at $58.26. Approximately 39,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,119,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of -745.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,871,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,730,000 after purchasing an additional 501,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

