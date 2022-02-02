Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Shares Up 10.1%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) shares shot up 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 79,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 54,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

