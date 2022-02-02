Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

