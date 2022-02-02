Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBFS opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.03 million, a PE ratio of 287.82 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

