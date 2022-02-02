Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $499.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,209 shares of company stock worth $375,356. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

