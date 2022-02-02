Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sysco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

SYY stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $126,958,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $67,848,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

