Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDAQ. Citigroup cut their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

NDAQ stock opened at $180.13 on Monday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $135.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

