Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

PBI traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. 8,781,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $917.30 million, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 222.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.