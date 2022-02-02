PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

NYSE PJT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 300,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

