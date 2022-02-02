PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PJT Partners by 103.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PJT Partners by 457.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PJT Partners by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.