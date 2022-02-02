Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Director Diana Walters Acquires 6,450 Shares of Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director Diana Walters purchased 6,450 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,860.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,738.66.

Diana Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Diana Walters purchased 2,057 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,299.36.

Shares of PTM opened at C$2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.61. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.96.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

