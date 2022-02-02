Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Short Interest Up 46.9% in January

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 10,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $84,083.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $218,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,555,559 shares worth $69,387,363. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,227,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 87,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after buying an additional 1,429,359 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLYA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. 9,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.