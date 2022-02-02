PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report $70.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.60 million to $70.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $285.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.06 million to $286.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $322.58 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $340.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,287 shares of company stock valued at $381,036.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYPS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 23,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,129. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.