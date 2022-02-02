Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Plexus worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Plexus by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $6,582,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,029,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

Shares of PLXS opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.